Withdrawal of cases: Karnataka HC's action welcome

The Karnataka High Court has called for records pertaining to the withdrawal of criminal cases by the state government against two elected representatives of the ruling BJP, giving rise to hopes that politicians may after all not be allowed to go scot-free for their unlawful acts. In an apparent misuse of Section 321 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which authorises the public prosecutor to seek withdrawal of a criminal case against the accused, the government had moved the lower court to drop cases against Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya. It was reported that two police officers had a miraculous escape when Simha recklessly drove his official vehicle over a barricade when he was stopped from proceeding to participate in a Hanuman Jayanti function at Hunsur in Mysuru district due to prevailing communal tension at the time. He was booked for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, and rash driving. The cases against Renukacharya pertained to electoral malpractices, disobedience of public order and wrongful restraint, among others.

While it is common for every government to withdraw cases against its party cadre on the ground that they were politically motivated, it should be remembered that a call on the culpability or otherwise of an individual should be decided by the court of law, not by politicians. What is shocking is that the government withdrew these cases in violation of a Supreme Court order that ruled in August last that cases against MPs and MLAs can be dropped only after obtaining the consent of the High Court concerned. It is even more worrying that the trial courts mechanically accept the State’s plea without proper application of mind. Earlier, staying another order withdrawing cases against those involved in communal clashes, the High Court had observed that the public prosecutor cannot act like a post-box, while also noting that the lower court is empowered to reject the application for withdrawing cases.

While thousands of undertrials languish in jails without trial for years, it is unfortunate that the government extends special privileges to its partymen and favourites even when they are charged with serious criminal offences like rioting. The High Court’s intervention is welcome, as such arbitrary actions by the government where some people are treated as being above the law will ultimately lead to a general collapse of the rule of law.