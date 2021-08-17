World must unite to save Afghans

The Taliban’s return to power in Kabul on Sunday, 20 years after it was ousted from there by the Northern Alliance-backed US-led coalition, is a disastrous development for Afghanistan, the region and, indeed, the world. This is a tragedy of mammoth proportions, especially for young Afghan women and men who struggled over the past two decades to build a new, modern and inclusive nation, one where they enjoyed a semblance of freedom and equality. The fruits of their struggle are now in pieces. Thousands of Afghans are trying to leave the country but with embassies closing down and operations at Kabul airport suspended, they may have to remain in Afghanistan, a prospect that is nothing short of a death sentence to those who worked with the Ashraf Ghani government or worked with the US-led coalition and aid workers engaged in Afghanistan’s reconstruction. The Taliban has promised it will not indulge in revenge killings. But reconciliation has never figured in its vocabulary or actions in the past and is unlikely to determine its governance going forward. It is Afghanistan’s women, and sectarian and ethnic minorities, who are expected to suffer the most under Taliban rule.

Ever since the Trump administration signed a deal with the Taliban providing for America’s exit in exchange for the Taliban engaging in talks with the Afghan government, it was clear that the insurgent group’s return to power was only a matter of time. US President Joe Biden accelerated the Taliban’s capture of power when he announced the unconditional and accelerated withdrawal of American troops. From that day onwards, the Ashraf Ghani government was living on borrowed time; its fate was sealed. Although the Afghan army fought hard over the past several years to keep the Taliban at bay, the past month saw commanders surrendering without a fight. Anti-Taliban warlords simply changed sides or fled. Had the Taliban struck deals with them ahead of its final assault over the past week? Who cleared the way for the Taliban’s easy march into the presidential palace?

Corruption may have corroded the Ghani government and demoralised Afghan soldiers, especially in the final days, but it is Pakistan that facilitated the Taliban’s ride to power. Narrow self-interest and the obsession to keep India out drove its Afghan strategy. That strategy has scored a victory, with Pakistan’s proteges now in power in Kabul.

Kabul may have fallen, but Afghans must be saved. The world must unite to send out a strong message to the Taliban against committing a massacre of its own people or violating their human rights.