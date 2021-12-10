Worrying picture of states’ finances

The RBI’s latest report on states’ finances presents a gloomy picture and gives an idea of the challenges they may face in the near future. It says they are experiencing loss of income and rising expenditure and indebtedness, which together make their financial position very difficult. Their finances were badly hit in the first half of 2020-21 when the compression of tax revenues and higher expenditures together generated unprecedented pressures on fiscal positions. Fiscal deficits rose to very high levels. Since most of the fight against the pandemic was done at the level of the states and the local bodies, their finances were most affected by it. Apart from Covid management, many states also had to deal with problems like the reverse migration of workers. Even now they have to deal with the pandemic situation and have the task of further improving the public health system and social security nets so that they can better cope with future challenges. The report has also noted that the pandemic may leave lasting scars on federalism in the country.

The RBI has also underlined the need for better empowerment of urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions. A survey made by it among local bodies found that the deterioration of their finances during the pandemic could impact their ability to provide services to local communities. They had to do a lot of work that they had not done before. Every one of them had to undertake quarantine and testing work, sanitise environs, run vaccination facilities and manage clinics and hospitals. The experience gained in such work would stand them in good stead, but it was found that 98% of the local bodies saw an increase in expenditure and fall in revenues. They had to borrow funds and draw on reserve funds. The financial impact will affect their capacity to maintain and create infrastructure and to provide facilities in future.

The RBI has suggested that the financial autonomy of civic bodies should be raised, and their governance structures strengthened. The report has noted that property taxes are their main source of revenue but there is scope for raising more resources through taxes. It has also proposed issuance of bonds against tax revenues. The report has outlined some areas of financial reform and underlined the need for transparency in the working of the bodies. The suggestions also include boosting development and green finance and making use of land-based financial opportunities. The RBI wants the states to maintain quality spending and support local bodies with greater powers and supportive policies. It specifically wants the spending on health to go up to 2.5% of GDP. It is currently only about 1.5%.