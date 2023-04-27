Wrestling with govt’s deliberate inaction

It is a shameful comment on the government and in particular the sports ministry that the wrestlers who had raised complaints of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have been forced to return to the protest venue. When they sat on protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in January seeking action against him on a number of charges, the government dilly-dallied and was evasive. It set up a committee to probe the allegations, including those of sexual harassment. The panel, headed by boxer Mary Kom, was given four weeks to submit its findings. It did so after three months, but the government has not released it. This is wrong and unfair, and the wrestlers are again at the protest venue demanding the release of the report and the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

In typical dilatory fashion, the sports ministry has told the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form another committee. It has also said that in view of the seriousness of the charges, it wants more time to examine the Mary Kom committee’s report. These are standard tactics and excuses to delay and bury issues. The wrestlers have also approached the Supreme Court for action and for filing of cases against Brij Bhushan. The court has issued a notice to Delhi Police and will hear the case on Friday. It has also observed that the allegations are serious. Some of the country’s best wrestlers who have brought laurels to the country, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have made the charges.

Specific charges of sexual harassment have been made and one of the complainants is a minor. In the normal course, the police should have filed FIRs against Brij Bhushan under several provisions, including the POCSO Act, when the charges were first made. The police act with alacrity in some cases. Last year, action was taken and a case filed against a cycling coach, R K Sharma, when a woman cyclist accused him of sexual harassment. Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas was promptly charged under provisions relating to sexual harassment on a complaint from a colleague. But Ashish Mishra, Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son, who was the main accused in the killing of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021, was treated with kid gloves by the UP police. The Narendra Modi government will only expose itself if it continues to protect Brij Bhushan, who faces multiple serious charges. The wrestlers have written to the Prime Minister for intervention. There is a telling sentence in the letter: “When players win medals, you stand with them. When they are on the road, then you are silent.”