Wrong reasons, remarks for bail: Can we consider a rapist to be a 'future asset'?

The grounds cited by the Gauhati High Court for granting bail to a student accused of raping a fellow student at IIT-Guwahati raise disturbing questions about judicial thinking in such cases. The male student has been charged with raping his junior in March this year after luring her on the pretext of discussing her participation in the college club activities. He has been in detention ever since. The court granted him bail with the observation that “as the investigation of the case is completed, and both the informant/victim girl and the accused are the state’s future assets, being talented students pursuing technical courses at IIT-Guwahati, who are young in the age group of 19 to 21 years only, and further, they are being hailed (sic) from two different states, the continuation of detention of the accused in the interest of the trial of the case may not be necessary.”

Courts can grant bail to accused persons if the investigation of the case is complete, subject to certain conditions. But every one of the other reasons given by the judge for granting bail to the accused student is wrong and inappropriate. They are especially scandalous and shocking, coming from a judge of the high court. Can anyone consider a rapist to be a “future asset” of a state or the country? Being a “talented student of IIT” does not give the accused any greater right to bail. Being young and hailing from different states are also irrelevant to the issue of bail. A rape accused cannot be called a future asset, however talented he may be. He is just an accused. The equivalence between the victim and the accused in the court’s observation is also wrong as there cannot be such an equation before the law.

The survivor has said that she was aggrieved, as all those in her situation are, by the community’s responses to what she experienced, and the court’s remarks aggravated her condition. She has rightly said that the IIT does not give anyone intelligence but only an opportunity, and being a student of an IIT does not mean that anyone will be a future asset. Students and alumni of some IITs have also expressed unhappiness over the court’s remarks. The observations show yet again that even judges of the higher courts need sensitisation on sexual crimes. The Supreme Court has reiterated this many times. The thinking of the judge in such cases should not be influenced by any extraneous considerations. The Gauhati High Court’s observations should be removed from the records in the interest of justice, fairness and good sense.