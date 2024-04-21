Secrecy about Electoral Bonds has not ended

Outside SBI, what deliberations went on within the Modi government after the top court ruled that the EB scheme was unconstitutional? In two nearly identical RTIs, I asked for the official note put up for the consideration of the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister about the judgement and their response to it. The PMO transferred the RTI to the Finance Ministry after almost a month. A few days ago, the ministry sent a five-page note, drawn up internally, summarising the contents of the judgement. This note went up the bureaucratic hierarchy, ultimately reaching the Secretary, Economic Affairs. None of them seem to have put any comment on the file. The ministry admitted it had no record of the views of the PM or the Finance Minister on the subject!