Secularising Ramayana and Mahabharata

When we study Buddhist and Jain lore, we realise many stories there are quite similar to stories found in Ramayana and Mahabharata. For example, in the Jatakas, there is the story of a prince who suspects his faithful wife of infidelity and of a king who accidentally shoots a young man who is taking care of his blind parents, and of ten wrestler brothers who are destined to kill their uncle. These stories indicate that what the Hindus call itihasa is made up of plots and stories that were common even in non-Hindu circles.