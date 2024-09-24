Secularism – a positive idea

The word ‘secular’ was added to the Indian Constitution’s preamble through the 42nd Amendment in 1976, although the idea of secularism was implicit from the start. India was declared a secular State to differentiate it from Pakistan, whose raison d’être was a separate nation for Muslims. The makers of the Indian constitution did not want to send a message that the religious minority were at the mercy of the majority. Therefore, the word secular in the context of the Indian Constitution does not mean ‘not having any connection with religion.’ When it was argued on the floor of the assembly that the freedom of religion was opposed to the idea of a secular State, it was challenged by several members of the drafting committee. Babasaheb Ambedkar explained that “it (secular State) does not mean that we shall not take into consideration the religious sentiments of the people. All that a secular State means is that this parliament shall not be competent to impose any particular religion upon the rest of the people”. The second president of India, S Radhakrishnan, explained the sentiment thus: “When India is said to be a secular State, it does not mean that we reject the reality of an unseen spirit or the relevance of religion to life or that we exalt irreligion. It does not mean that secularism itself becomes a positive religion.”