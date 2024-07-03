Securing livelihood for Kotwalias

To address these challenges, it is crucial to build a sustainable livelihood system and promote livelihood resilience among the Kotwalia tribal community through science-based technological interventions. First, sustainable bamboo management practices should be incorporated to ensure the long-term availability of bamboo in the region, using technology to implement responsible harvesting techniques and pest management.

Second, capacity building and upskilling Kotwalia youth with the necessary technological skills to enhance bamboo cultivation and product development can mitigate existing vulnerabilities.

Ensuring quality checks for bamboo items can help address the challenge of obtaining fair pricing for their goods and access to international markets. By ensuring a robust framework for quality checks, the bamboo goods produced by Kotwalias can be better priced and positioned to compete with other goods. Better pricing will ensure increased incomes for the community.

Fourth, technological interventions to diversify their livelihoods will reduce their dependence on bamboo and allow for more than just one stream of income.

Fifth, within their traditional means of livelihood, modern tools and techniques can be taught and adopted by the tribal youth to make their processes more effective and efficient. Kotwalias use their traditional knowledge of the natural resources to sustain their livelihoods, and their traditional knowledge needs to be preserved.

At the same time, integrating scientific interventions with their traditional knowledge will further enhance their age-old art of making bamboo goods, prevent it from becoming redundant, and strengthen the processes without losing their original value. Building logistics support for transporting their goods, awarding GI tags to the items, and creating better market linkages will ensure fair product pricing.