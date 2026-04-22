<p>Consumer trust has become the silent infrastructure of India’s digital economy. Yet recent developments show how fragile that foundation can be. Just last month, the Supreme Court described nearly Rs 52,000 crore lost to bank frauds as “absolute robbery”. Likewise, it recently asked Meta, the global tech giant, to exit India if it cannot secure data flows. This chain of events points to the non-negotiables of public data security amid the proliferation of digital technologies across sectors in India.</p>.<p>Although Indian businesses are making impressive strides in digitisation, public trust often fades into the background. However, with the government establishing DPDP rules (Digital Personal Data Protection) and the Supreme Court urging the Centre to bolster safeguards against digital fraud, businesses are nudged further to prioritise consumer trust through proactive measures.</p>.<p>Most digital fraud does not begin with direct, sophisticated attacks, but rather, it begins with access. Perpetrators gain a foothold when identity checks at the entry point are weak or can be easily bypassed. In banking frauds, for instance, mule accounts are created and later used as conduits for criminal transactions. As per recent data, around 4,000 mule accounts are reported daily. For banks and digital service providers, nipping fraud in the bud is always better than investigating it after the loss.</p>.The dark side of India’s digital gold rush.<p>During my years in policing, successful cases often depended on identifying small gaps, a missing link, an overlooked pattern, or an unverified identity. Today, the same investigative discipline can be applied digitally, too. Digital profiling tools can be helpful for that investigative journey. It can analyse digital footprints like device IDs, IP patterns, and behaviour to verify user genuineness before access is granted. This pins fraudsters before they strike, creating a safe journey for customers.</p>.<p>Additionally, they also voraciously analyse behavioural patterns to identify cues to understand whether an account is being used for money laundering or any other fraudulent activities. They screen the profiles against the global AML (Anti-Money Laundering) watchlist to avoid high-risk individuals and safeguard the system against risks. Most importantly, these tools work silently in the background and do not interfere with the consumer experience, making it a win-win for the business and the consumers, who are looking for trustworthy platforms.</p>.<p>Such pragmatic approaches put consumer and system safety at the forefront to avoid unfortunate scenarios like that of the Rs 52,000 crore frauds. This empowers financial institutions and other digital service providers to play a proactive role in preventing cyber-enabled fraud and building consumer trust.</p>.<p>Fraud-proof profiling blocks bad actors at the gate, but the DPDP framework demands equal focus on user empowerment to build trust. Unlike earlier opaque practices, businesses now need clear consent notices detailing exactly what data is collected and why. Therefore, organisations should ensure consent collection is transparent, granular, and fully revocable at the user’s request. </p>.<p>However, managing this manually can be a strenuous task. Businesses can instead rely on consent management platforms to collect customer data in line with DPDP requirements and record consent with timestamps, keeping them audit-ready and helping avoid the hefty penalties that come with non-compliance. When customers have visibility into how their data is used, it strengthens trust in the brand.</p>.<p>This long-term trust also contributes directly to fraud defence. When customers have control over their data through audit-ready systems, they are more likely to report anomalies early and remain loyal to organisations that protect them. This way, consent and profiling become symbiotic, as one helps prevent digital fraud and the other helps build digital trust.</p>.<p>India’s digital ecosystem is expanding rapidly, but its stability will depend on how consistently safety and accountability are built into everyday transactions. Regulation alone cannot achieve this outcome. Businesses must treat data protection and fraud prevention as continuous responsibilities. Systems that verify users in the right way, record consent clearly, and detect misuse promptly will naturally see fewer disputes and stronger customer relationships. As more citizens rely on digital platforms for financial and essential services, trust will become the benchmark for adoption. Organisations that prioritise preventive safeguards and user transparency will always shine bright. </p>.<p><em>(The writer is a former IPS officer, Karnataka)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>