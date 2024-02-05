Seeding a shift: How to grow agriculture to boost farmers’ incomes

1) According to the SAS data for 2018-19, states with robust procurement policies demonstrate higher agricultural income. On average, farmers with access to procurement agencies were estimated to earn a monthly income from crop cultivation of Rs 8,769, whereas those without such access had an estimated monthly income of only Rs 3,303. However, the challenge with the procurement policy is that implementation remains concentrated in a few states. Due to extensive procurement as a percentage of state production, paddy’s wholesale price surged to Rs 2,634/quintal and Rs 2,239/quintal in Punjab and Haryana, respectively, during the harvest months in 2023.