Seeking stability amid turbulence

<p>The 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) held in Singapore from May 29 to 31 demonstrated a nuanced shift in the Indo-Pacific security landscape. As Asia’s premier security forum, it remained a venue where major powers articulate strategic priorities and smaller states test the credibility of those commitments. The dialogue reflected a region grappling with uncertainty: doubts about the United States’ staying power, China’s selective engagement, persistent maritime tensions, and the growing interconnectedness of Asian and global security crises.</p>.<p>Participation was a measure of continuity. The SLD attracted 44 countries, with 54 ministerial-level delegates and 42 military chiefs. Despite geopolitical fragmentation, the SLD remains a venue for defence diplomacy in Asia.</p>.<p>A conspicuous departure from past practice was China’s representation. For the second consecutive year, Beijing did not send Defence Minister Dong Jun. Instead, it dispatched a lower-profile delegation of military scholars and academics. This marks a significant break from the past, when Chinese defence ministers used the SLD to present Beijing’s strategic narrative and engage directly with regional counterparts. China’s absence became a topic of discussion in itself, raising questions about Beijing’s willingness to subject its policies to public scrutiny and debate.</p>.<p>The US maintained its tradition of high-level participation through Pete Hegseth. There was continuity in Washington’s core message: the US remains committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific and opposes attempts at regional hegemony. The criticism of China was muted. Yet there was an important adjustment in tone. Earlier, Taiwan dominated US messaging; Hegseth’s remarks focused on burden-sharing and allied defence spending. He urged Asian partners to assume greater responsibility for their security while reaffirming a sustained US military presence in the region. This reflects the broader evolution of US policy under the second Trump administration: strategic commitment remains, but allies are expected to contribute more.</p>.<p>For ASEAN, the most important voice was that of the President of Vietnam, To Lâm, who delivered the keynote address. This notably emphasised three interrelated crises: weakening respect for international law, stagnating development models amid climate stress, and declining trust among countries. These themes reflect ASEAN’s priorities of stability, inclusiveness, and multilateralism, rather than endorsing bloc politics. Vietnam projected an ASEAN-centred approach that seeks strategic autonomy amid great-power rivalry. The message resonated with a region increasingly uncomfortable with being forced to choose between big powers.</p>.<p>India’s participation demonstrated continuity in its Indo-Pacific outlook. Represented by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, India maintained a slightly lower profile than other powers. Its engagements focused on strengthening defence partnerships, promoting a stable Indo-Pacific, and expanding security cooperation with both regional and extra-regional actors. India’s message remained consistent with its support for a rules-based order, strategic autonomy, and practical security cooperation rather than alliance politics. The announcement of the Brahmos sales to Vietnam and Indonesia struck a chord.</p>.<p>The US also signalled continuity in its view of India as a key strategic partner. Hegseth described India as a powerful and modernising military actor and an important anchor in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific. This perhaps reflects the continuity in Washington’s long-term assessment of India’s strategic value, as reflected in the results of the Rubio visit.</p>.<p>Larger security landscape</p>.<p>Pakistan’s presence was relatively subdued. Unlike previous years when India-Pakistan exchanges occasionally dominated headlines, Islamabad did not emerge as a central actor. Pakistani concerns about India’s military modernisation surfaced during question-and-answer sessions, particularly regarding India’s missile capabilities.</p>.<p>The US response was balanced, avoiding language that would elevate India-Pakistan competition into a major agenda item. South Asian strategic competition remains important but is increasingly peripheral to the broader Indo-Pacific security discourse, which is now dominated by China, maritime security, technology, and supply-chain resilience.</p>.<p>The relevance of the discussions to current regional realities was particularly striking. Maritime security, undersea infrastructure protection, cyber threats, and grey-zone coercion featured prominently. Concerns over damage to subsea cables, tensions in the South China Sea, and questions about the future of international law highlighted how security challenges have expanded beyond traditional military competition.</p>.<p>SLD 2026 revealed a region seeking stability amid uncertainty. The US sought continuity but with greater burden-sharing. China maintained its pattern of selective engagement and strategic ambiguity. ASEAN reaffirmed its commitment to inclusiveness and international law. India continued its steady rise as a consequential Indo-Pacific actor. Pakistan remained present but increasingly peripheral to the SLD’s central strategic debates.</p>.<p>Trust, resilience, economic security, technological competition, and the defence of international norms have become equally important components of the regional security agenda.</p>.<p>(The writer is a former Ambassador to ASEAN and author of The Durian Flavour)</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>