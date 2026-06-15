Self awareness for self control

<p>We as a nation are still not done with the debate of whether we should include sex education in our curriculum or not. Every time a horrendous crime of sexual nature takes place, the discussion erupts and subsides like a storm in a teacup, only to resurface when the issue takes an uglier turn and becomes simply unavoidable and unwieldy. </p>.<p>The issue cannot be wished away. We must arrive at a middle path which will create awareness about our physical bodies and their functions. It is an error to think that it is easy for a person to lead a life of chastity if he is brought up in complete ignorance of sensual pleasures. Virtue guarded only by ignorance can prove to be dangerous and disastrous in the long run.</p>.When karma comes calling.<p>An <em>upakatha</em> in the <em>Mahabharata</em> illustrates this truth in the following story. Once upon a time the country of Anga was afflicted by a severe famine. The people lost hope as the drought continued over many years. There was a large-scale destruction of life and property. Romapada, the king of Anga, was told that if a chaste celibate sage called Rishyashringa stepped into their unfortunate land, then he would usher in the much-awaited rains. A little homework revealed that Rishyashringa was the son of Sage Vibhandaka. The father and son lived in a forest all by themselves. Rishyashringa had never seen any other human being besides his father. So when the messengers of Romapada went to fetch him, he protested vehemently.</p>.<p>Hence, the king and his men decided to implement the natural instincts of human beings to do their job for them. They commissioned the beautiful princess Shanta to lure Rishyashringa into Anga. Accordingly, the princess and her friends loitered around the hermitage and succeeded in attracting the attention of the young sage towards themselves. Over a period of time Rishyashringa was completely in love with Shantha. One day, when Vibhandaka was away, the princess managed to entice the young man and lead him to her country to usher in the rain clouds.</p>.<p>The story subtly tells us knowledge is not always about exotic subjects; it is also about knowing ourselves physically, mentally and spiritually. For it is only when we are aware of ourselves that we can exercise control over ourselves and pave the way for a cultured and controlled civilisation.</p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>