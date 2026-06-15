Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Self awareness for self control

Self awareness for self control

The issue cannot be wished away. We must arrive at a middle path which will create awareness about our physical bodies and their functions.
S Radha Prathi
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 20:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasisPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us