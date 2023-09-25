Self-reliance in fertilisers 

The then PV Narasimha Rao government settled for the removal of subsidy on ‘P’ and ‘K’ (non-urea fertilisers) even while retaining control and subsidy on urea. Those decisions were made effective from August 25, 1992. But, within a little over one month, i.e. from October 1, 1992, the subsidy was restored on the former. Under its new incarnation, all suppliers of non-urea fertilisers were given a ‘uniform’ subsidy even as the subsidy on urea continued to be ‘firm–specific’.