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Self-worth in an age of vanity

Self-worth in an age of vanity

Tragically, what this also results in is an egoistic male who treats the female sex with disrespect. Misogyny abounds.
Najib Shah
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:20 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:20 IST
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