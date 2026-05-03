<p>It is a sign of the times where insecurity, poor self-esteem and a huge inferiority complex drive one to believe that only looks matter. Where loneliness in the midst of plenty, which plagues modern society, leads one to focus on extreme measures to enhance physical appearance, seeking attention. </p><p>Tragically, what this also results in is an egoistic male who treats the female sex with disrespect. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/misogyny">Misogyny</a> abounds.</p>.<p>And this in turn has spawned a new lexicon based on contempt, running down the other. </p><p>A lexicon where you are focused on ‘mogging’, on becoming a ‘chad’, where you are constantly ‘maxing’. A lexicon where ‘mogging’ means trying to look superior even as you try to become a ‘chad’, meaning that you think you look the hottest in your attempt, even as you are ‘maxxing’, meaning physical self-improvement taken to an extreme. </p>.The power of positive self talk.<p>The whole focus is on ‘looksmaxxing’, which, as the term suggests, means improving one’s looks – even if it means physical abuse, surgical intervention and chemicals. Peptides for a smoother skin, meth to suppress hunger and testosterone to grow muscle. </p><p>The global beauty industry are major culprits with their misleading, irresponsible advertisements and focus on things ephemeral.</p>.<p>Education is critical in letting an individual appreciate that beauty is only skin deep. That the true value of an individual is reflected in the way he conducts himself in society. Where empathy and good manners are important, where a person is self-aware and has a strong sense of the self but has moved away from ego-driven conduct. </p><p>Such a person is an asset to society – and, more importantly, confident and contributes to society. The role of the family is critical – families inculcate in an individual a sense of sharing, of caring, of loving. A family provides the emotional support which gives the necessary stability in a person’s life. It helps in the socialisation process. </p>.<p>Take care of yourself by all means and be presentable; be modest, which we should never forget, does not mean thinking less of yourself but thinking of yourself less and more of persons around you. And read Oscar Wilde’s classic cautionary tale of Dorian Grey, whose obsession with beauty led to moral decay. We have enough Narcissuses in modern society and do not need further additions to this number.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>