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Semiconductors | India’s half-baked silicon gamble

Semiconductors | India’s half-baked silicon gamble

A 100% self-sufficiency is near impossible in this complex ecosystem, but we have a long way to go before we can claim that a significant amount of chips is truly ‘Made in India’
Arun Mampazhy
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 05:52 IST
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