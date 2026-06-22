Semiconductors | India’s half-baked silicon gamble

<p>On May 29, the NITI Aayog <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/semiconductor-market-is-projected-to-reach-around-200-billion-by-2035-niti-aayog-4020748">released</a> the <em>Future of India’s Semiconductor Industry</em> report. Earlier last month, two more projects were <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2258119&reg=3&lang=2">approved</a> under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).</p><p>Though not officially stated, approvals under the first phase of the ISM are believed to be complete. The government’s press release cites cumulative manufacturing-related investments of Rs 1.64 lakh-crore, which includes one high-volume silicon fab, one small silicon carbide (compound semiconductor) fab, nine packaging units (OSAT/ATMP), and one display facility.</p><p>Less than five years since the official <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1781723&reg=3&lang=2">launch</a> of the ISM in December 2021, that seems like a decent outcome, though ‘packaging heavy’. To move forward, a report like NITI Aayog’s is timely, finally putting out some futuristic numbers.</p>.‘Semiconductor market is projected to reach around $200 billion by 2035’: NITI Aayog .<p>India’s semiconductor market is projected to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/semiconductor-market-is-projected-to-reach-around-200-billion-by-2035-niti-aayog-4020748">reach about $200 billion by 2035</a>, though nearly 90-95 per cent of this demand is met through imports. The report proposes ‘value self-sufficiency of 35-40 per cent by 2030 and 55-70 per cent by 2035 in the semiconductor supply chain, targeting a $120-150 billion industry by 2035’. Elsewhere, it cites ‘10-13 per cent of the global semiconductor market, building the foundation for a $200 billion industry by 2035’.</p><p>Why the figures oscillate between $120-150 billion and $200 billion is unclear; whether based on segmental analysis or mere aspiration. Nevertheless, the report must be appreciated for these estimates, and it is up to ISM’s future phases to deliver.</p><p>According to a February <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressNoteDetails.aspx?NoteId=157237&ModuleId=3&reg=3&lang=1">press release</a>, ISM 2.0 will focus on advanced manufacturing, with ‘a clearly defined roadmap to achieve 3-nanometre and 2-nanometre technology nodes’. However, the NITI Aayog report states that the focus will be on ‘selective advanced nodes’, primarily to anchor strategic national requirements, rather than volume parity.</p><p>Fabs and advanced nodes thrive on economies of scale. To aim for a ‘not for volume’ 14-7 nm fab hiding behind ‘strategic’ reasons is likely to be a blunder, especially if it is a new facility and worse if it is government-controlled.</p>.Tata Electronics, ASML join hands for semiconductor manufacturing in India.<p>A more practical path forward would be for the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/tata-electronics-asml-join-hands-for-semiconductor-manufacturing-in-india-4005546">Tata fab in Dholera</a><strong> </strong>to start developing these nodes soon after the technology transfer of 28nm from PSMC is complete. One of the key types of equipment, namely the DUV-based immersion lithography tool (which will be needed for critical layers of 28nm) is ‘sufficient’ up to 7nm, even though quantity and quality of critical layers go up and the transistor architecture shifts from planar to FINFET.</p><p>These investments will pay off only if there is a minimum volume produced which will not be met by India’s ‘strategic’ needs alone. Needless to say, with less than 7nm ideally needing costlier EUV-based lithography tools, it becomes even more important to ensure that there will be enough volume produced.</p><p>Beyond media speculations, there is no information on the outlay and incentive percentages under ISM 2.0. A suggested path would be for the Union government to cover 30 per cent of project cost for new advanced packaging facilities and for existing facilities to move into advanced capabilities.</p><p>While it is relatively easier for the Dholera fab to add on more capabilities, it is also important that fab capabilities are not all put under the same company. The groundbreaking on one or two more high-volume silicon fabs within the next few years is critical, and the Centre will likely have to continue to offer 50 per cent as an incentive.</p><p>Six out of 12 approved projects are in Gujarat, two in Odisha, and one each in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. It is important that while more states benefit under ISM 2.0, some also have bagged projects outside the Centre’s incentive scheme: for example, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-tweaks-land-allotment-policy-to-secure-rs-3600-crore-us-semiconductor-project-3995049">Karnataka </a>has an R&D and ecosystem development project of applied materials.</p><p>On the fabless design companies, while <a href="https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/cons-products/electronics/around-20-of-worlds-chip-design-engineers-based-in-india-key-to-global-semiconductor-ecosystem-report/articleshow/123645768.cms">20 per cent of the engineers</a> in the sector are of Indian origin is good, most of them work for non-Indian companies. </p><p>While some Indian startups have started to tapeout their chips (or their chip designs have been finalised and sent for manufacturing), they are yet to get volume orders. Like L&T, more big corporates may need to get into the space for India to capture a non-trivial market share</p><p>A 100 per cent self-sufficiency is near impossible in this complex ecosystem, but we have a long way to go before we can claim that a significant amount of chips are truly ‘Made in India’.</p><p><em>Arun Mampazhy is a semiconductor engineer.</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>