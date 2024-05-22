Seshan in Chandrachud

Bending is easy; standing straight is difficult. The former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, T N Seshan, earned a reputation for being assertive, tough, and talking sense, regardless of who was on the other side. Today, when we hear the Chief Justice of India during the Supreme Court proceedings comment on highly sensitive political, social, and economic matters, it is refreshing.
His tough stance and bold order dismissing the petition of the SC Bar Association president concerning the construction of lawyers’ chambers in the Supreme Court premises highlight his no-nonsense approach.
In a heated exchange between Chief Justice Chandrachud and SCBA president, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, over the non-listing of the case, which was repeatedly mentioned on several occasions, Singh stated that SCBA might be compelled to resort to protests if the matter was not heard urgently. The interaction ended dramatically, with Chief Justice Chandrachud asking the SCBA president to leave the court.
It is not very often that a lawyers’ group is rebuked; in fact, it is considered tougher than displeasing the Union government. It is evident that the CJI focuses on the substance of arguments rather than the names of counsels representing clients.
In response to a lawyer’s tactic of writing a letter to the CJI for a suo motu review of the verdict in the Electoral Bonds case, the CJI strongly remarked that the outgoing SCBA President Adish Aggarwala had no locus standi and called the move publicity-oriented, further adding, “We will not permit it. Please keep it at that; otherwise, I will have to say something distasteful.”
The SC also criticised the State Bank of India in the very same case for delaying the disclosure of full details of electoral bonds under the guise of seeking the assistance of the court of which details are to be disclosed. To quote a PTI report: “In a third tongue-lashing to the State Bank of India, the Supreme Court on Monday told it to stop being ‘selective’ and make ‘complete disclosure’ of all details related to the electoral bonds scheme by March 21.”
The dismissal of the miscellaneous petition of an NGO represented by Prashant Bhushan, which sought the disclosure of details prior to April 12, 2019, the date of interim orders by the SC in the case, is reassuring to a common person seeking justice.
The CJI remarked to Mukhul Rohtagi in the same case, “Your application is not numbered; it’s not registered. What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander! Just because you’re appearing for a big client, we will not tolerate this. You have to follow the rules in my court.” This clearly indicates that not only is the law above you, but so are the courts.
The tough stance taken by the SC in the Patanjali case and summoning high-profile individuals to answer contempt charges is significant, given the dynamics of the issue. The continuous use by top lawyers of outdated titles such as “Your Lordships” or “Your Honour” seems to yield no gains either. Neither the shifting of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, known for his persistent criticism of SC, nor the PM’s praise for the court’s digital initiatives and making judgements available in all languages seem to have affected the CJI.
One may or may not agree with the court judgements, but if one is convinced that there was no bias, ill will, or other extraneous considerations behind them, the people remain confident in the justice system, which is important for the survival of the law of the land.
T N Seshan wanted to institutionalise the electoral system. He read, understood, and rigorously implemented the law. This earned him and the Election Commission, respect from politicians of all affiliations and instilled a fear of consequences for violations. Though the then-Congress government tried to clip his wings by making the Election Commission a three-member body, it did little to deter the fearless Seshan. Despite some drawbacks, his actions made the world believe that the elections in India were largely free, fair, and peaceful. He introduced the concept of Special Election Observers in all states. Sadly, much of
this progress has been gradually diluted, and we are back to square one.
Ultimately, what makes a difference to an institution is the character of its individuals. When individuals are upright, the institution thrives, and vice versa. Clipping the unfettered powers of politicians and enhancing the powers of voters is a possible way of correcting a deteriorating democracy. What distinguishes a democracy from a dictatorship is the absence of fear among the people about expressing themselves freely.
