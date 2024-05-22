Seshan in Chandrachud

T N Seshan wanted to institutionalise the electoral system. He read, understood, and rigorously implemented the law. This earned him and the Election Commission, respect from politicians of all affiliations and instilled a fear of consequences for violations. Though the then-Congress government tried to clip his wings by making the Election Commission a three-member body, it did little to deter the fearless Seshan. Despite some drawbacks, his actions made the world believe that the elections in India were largely free, fair, and peaceful. He introduced the concept of Special Election Observers in all states. Sadly, much of

this progress has been gradually diluted, and we are back to square one.