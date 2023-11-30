Setbacks are stepping stones to success

‘If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again’ is a proverb that not only has rhythm but reason. Through the ages, great personalities have proved that almost anything can be achieved with patient persistence. Thomas Alva Edison famously said: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Others might not have expressed themselves quite so dramatically, but they possessed similar tenacity and trudged their way to the top. Albert Einstein, Henry Ford, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and JK Rowling come to mind, as do several more who perhaps are less familiar.