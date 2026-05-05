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Seven reasons that led to Left’s downfall in Kerala

Seven reasons that led to Left’s downfall in Kerala

The red flag did not fall. It was lowered, slowly, by the hands that claimed to hold it highest.
Rejimon Kuttappan
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:00 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:00 IST
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India NewsKeralaCPI(M)OpinionLeftKerala Assembly Elections 2026

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