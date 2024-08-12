Shades of gratitude

This is where my story begins. The protagonist is Suresh, popularly known as “Red Suresh” due to his love for all things red—he wore red t-shirts, red pants, and sometimes even red ties and socks! Now, for a dapper young boy, this choice of bright colour would be acceptable. But Suresh was a middle-aged scientist. Should he not be opting for sober grey, black, or blue? But since he was a smiling, fun-loving, popular figure in the colony, we just attributed his red looks to one of his idiosyncrasies and left it at that. He too took his title of ‘Red Suresh’ in his stride, sportively and cheerfully. His fascination for red extended beyond mere outfits. His car was red, and so was his watch strap. The front door of his house, the window curtains, and other gadgets were all in shades of red. Even the pillars holding the solar water heater on the terrace were painted red.