Shift from China: India needs to fix investment climate

The news that Tatas may be tying up with Apple to set up retail outlets for iPhones in India is just another element of the larger story that multinationals are increasingly shifting focus to this country from China. The growing disenchantment with the world’s second most powerful economy began earlier this year when it started imposing the rigid zero Covid policy. This had ramifications not just for the general public but for manufacturing units and industrial regions, which found operations getting disrupted time and time again. The net result was that by last June, a European Union-sponsored survey found that one in four companies was thinking of moving out of China.

The scenario has worsened since then, with the zero Covid guidelines leading to public protests over several months of being confined at home. Apple’s collaborator and supplier, Taiwan-based Foxconn, was faced with labour unrest as workers living close to factory sites were unable to move to their homes. The disruption in China coincided with India offering more attractive terms to companies to shift base there. The production-linked incentive scheme has already prompted Foxconn to tie up with Vedanta to set up a semiconductor project in Gujarat. The former is now also rapidly expanding its production facilities for assembling iPhones at its Chennai plant. Reports indicate that the latest iPhone will be produced here for the first time rather than after a lag of several weeks or months as in the past. The size of the factories here is still vastly smaller than in China, but it is clear a pivot is being made towards India.

It is not just Apple but a whole host of other global entities that are now looking to exit from China. But the fact is, India is not the only country on the radar for those seeking to move to more salubrious climes. Vietnam and Indonesia are considered even more attractive despite this country’s relatively cheap labour force and policies that are now geared to provide greater support to foreign investors. The conditions are still more conducive in those countries, and international companies are moving there in sizable numbers.

So despite Apple going ahead with a huge expansion of its production facilities in Tamil Nadu, there are not as many countries shifting here. One of the main reasons is infrastructural constraints, which include power supply, roads, internet connectivity and movement from ports and airports. Despite all the progress that has been made on these fronts, there continue to be lacunae which affect manufacturing operations. It is indeed significant that Apple, for instance, chose Tamil Nadu as the location for its main plant. This highlights the fact that southern states tend to provide a more conducive environment for foreign investors rather than those in the northern region. This is a lesson that needs to be taken to heart by other states which are vying for such investments.

Most southern states also have a good track record of industrial relations though Foxconn faced some problems on this score recently. In this context, it must be underscored that foreign investors coming here must accept that there can be no question of coercing workers to work for long hours. Labour laws cannot be sidestepped, though these have been made fairly flexible in recent years. In other words, the China model of the workplace cannot be replicated here.

As far as competition between states is concerned in terms of luring investors, there is no harm at all if it ends up in promoting the larger good of the country. In the case of the recent spat between Maharashtra and Gujarat over the Foxconn-Vedanta venture, it has to be conceded that both states are among those with the most efficient infrastructure. In such cases, investors are bound to go with the state that has greater political heft and certainly, Gujarat has that right now.

Yet most investors looking to move out of China will also be considering the overall thrust of policies here especially in terms of import tariffs. This is where India may lose out compared to neighbouring countries as it is increasingly becoming protectionist in a bid to promote indigenous production. This will not appeal to entities that seek easy import of components as part of global supply chains.

The other issue that can become a roadblock is the existence of time-consuming procedures and documentation especially in the process of imports and exports. While these have been reduced over the past few years, processes continue to be cumbersome. Even efforts to put procedures online have only met with partial success.

In this backdrop, it is clear that while high-profile investors like Apple and Samsung, along with their ancillary producers, may be coming here, it will take a while for others to follow suit. India will be able to take advantage of the shifting tide of corporates away from China only if it is able to tackle the issues mentioned earlier. It would be unwise to be complacent at this critical stage. Instead, it would be better to alter policies and procedures to ensure the investment climate becomes more attractive for

those on the lookout for fresh pastures.

(The writer is a senior journalist)

