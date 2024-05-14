Shipping is a dirty business. Cleaning it up is lucrative

By Tim Culpan

South Korea’s tech-heavy stock market has found inspiration in an underappreciated sector of the nation’s sprawling economy.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution Co. raised more than $500 million in its initial public offering last week and immediately found momentum: The stock doubled in the first few days of trading, taking its market value past $5.8 billion.

It’s not a chipmaker like Samsung Electronics Co. nor an electric-vehicle battery supplier like LG Energy Solution Ltd.

HD Hyundai Marine is in the ship-services business, and investors have taken notice. The biggest winner from its meteoric first-week rise is its largest shareholder, South Korea’s Hyundai conglomerate.

Private-equity firm KKR & Co. is also counting its profits as it retains a 24 per cent stake after the listing. KKR, HD Hyundai Co. and its slate of new investors are all betting that a global green movement that’s taking hold in industries from server farms to automobiles will prove lucrative to the ocean transport sector.

Regulations implemented by the International Maritime Organization in 2020, called IMO2020, mandate hitting reduction targets for sulfur dioxide emissions to reduce shore-side air pollution.