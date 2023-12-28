Should one fear death?

Our Upanishads helps us to delve deeper into Vedantic texts, which throw light indicating a response to the burning topic of birth-death cycle. The solution is to gain the right knowledge of our own self in order to cause cessation of re-births, which means ‘putting an end’ to death too. When Sri Adi Shankaracharya during his pilgrimage to the holy city of Kashi chanced upon an elderly man trying to learn a new skill, it occurred to him that instead the man could have spent time worshipping and knowing God. This led him to compose Bhaja Govindam, the import of which is to make best use of the time at one’s disposal to learn to praise God by knowing Him thoroughly.