Signs of a duopoly in India’s aviation sector

This scenario will likely change dramatically for the former public enterprise with the induction of new aircraft with modern in-flight entertainment facilities on domestic and international routes. Singapore Airlines will now also have 25 per cent equity in the concern after the merger. It thus becomes the only foreign airline to have shareholding in a domestic carrier. SIA’s involvement in Air Vistara has been partially credited for the quality of services. It is in this context that the merger with Air India could have some hiccups, given the differences in corporate cultures.

The other development on the civil aviation front is not likely to have such a happy ending. SpiceJet seems to be hurtling towards disaster; yet another casualty among the many seen in this volatile sector. A spate of bad news about the budget airline has been appearing lately. A carrier that had commanded a 15 per cent market share before the Covid-19 pandemic has now found it dipping to 3 per cent. Simultaneously, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put it under enhanced surveillance based on spot checks carried out in August.

Recently, the airline announced that 150 crew members have been put on temporary leave without pay for three months. Clearly, a financial crunch has hit the airline with reports also surfacing of payment defaults on provident fund dues. It is also involved in a legal dispute with Pratt and Whitney over their engines which has led to the grounding of many aircraft.

If SpiceJet exits the skies, it will be following in the footsteps of many notable predecessors. The last airline to go bankrupt was Jet Airways which ruled the skies for many years. Others that collapsed quickly include the Vijay Mallya-owned Kingfisher Airlines known for its customer service. One must also recall East West Airlines, Damania Airways, and Modiluft which all seemed to be viable entities in the 1990s before shutting shop.

With the troubles afflicting both SpiceJet and Go Air, it looks as if the aviation industry is heading for a duopoly. This is not an ideal situation in terms of competition though Akasa Air may emerge as a strong player in the longer term. For the time being, it seems Indigo and Air India are set to rule the market. This does not augur well for consumers who will have little choice in terms of carriers.

As it is, consumer complaints in terms of refunds as well as travel conveniences have been mounting in recent years. Fares look eerily similar for both budget and full-service carriers on major routes with the difference only being in terms of on-board facilities, which are sparse for the former. Clearly, if air travellers are to have a choice, more entrepreneurs need to find the resources and enterprise to become viable entities in the airline business.

Sushma Ramachandran is a senior journalist.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).