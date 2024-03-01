Singapore is bracing for a super-aging society

During a reporting trip last year, I met several nursing students and faculty at Manila Central University. All remarked on aggressive recruitment campaigns from foreign hospitals, including Singapore. For some, the ability to make a home and bring family with them determined which way they would jump. Others were candid about purely financial incentives.

In Singapore, nurse Herrera Jacqelene Kaye Zubieto said the government’s payouts made the difference between putting down roots or venturing further afield, possibly to the UK. “If there was a chance to go overseas, I think I would have gone,” she told the Straits Times. “But now, with this news, I'm glad to stay here in Singapore.”