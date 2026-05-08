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SIR redraws Bengal’s margins of power

SIR redraws Bengal’s margins of power

Voter deletions appear to have influenced close contests in constituencies with substantial minority populations.
Souptik Halder
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:18 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 20:18 IST
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West BengalOpinionCommentspecial intensive revision

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