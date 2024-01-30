Sleuthing in style

For a nominal membership fee at the CCL, I could borrow two books at a time. If a Hardy Boys book was missing on the shelf, only then, but rarely, did I substitute it with a Nancy Drew. I either hid it under another Hardy Boys book or wrapped it in a Mandrake comic, for obvious reasons. While Mandrake, Tarzan, Phantom, and others were comic strip characters that were realistically fictional, the Hardy Boys were depicted as human-like, just like us. My true mastery of mystery reading was to outsmart my mother’s watchful eyes, smuggling the book into the house and delving into the racy plot, particularly during exams.