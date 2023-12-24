Small kindnesses

What acts of small kindness can we perform for the environment? In this, we can draw inspiration from many. In Bengaluru, from the residents of Koramangala, organising to protect the precious raintrees earmarked for destruction (to build yet another flyover, this time in Ejipura), impelled by the need to help their neighbourhood protect the trees that save residents from air pollution and heat waves, and the birds that nest in these massive canopies; in Hyderabad, from the citizen group that successfully moved the court to save the centuries-old Chevella banyans, motivated by the need to eradicate ‘tree-blindness’ from the city, showing the city how to plan for growth in a sensible manner; in Mumbai, from Naima and Nisha Ramakrishnan -- the 14-year-old twins who were interns in our ‘Forests of Life’ festival -- cataloguing and tagging the old trees of Mumbai to show the busy residents of the city that heritage lives all around them, whether in the giant baobab at the Children’s Museum, or the branches of the mahogany tree, planted in 1864 by David Livingstone, the famous Scottish explorer, yet brutalised by lopping today; and in Chennai, from the boatsmen who saved dogs, children and elders from the fury of the floods, working tirelessly to help the city devastated by the incompetence and ill-planning of others.