Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Smart for some, a crutch for others: The double standard in how AI use is judged

The post drew hundreds of responses, highlighting something rarely acknowledged: disabled people are not unified on AI, and the conversation is more complicated than the debate suggests.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 22:19 IST
OpinionPanoramaADHDreversal of chronic diseases

Follow us on :

Follow Us