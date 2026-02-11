<p>For decades, our developmental North Star was a singular, binary mission: bridge the “digital divide”. We endeavoured to ensure that a signal reached from the high-rises of our cities to the furthest reaches of the hinterland. With nearly 970 million internet connections and smartphones in over 85% of our households, we have achieved connectivity once deemed a pipe dream.</p>.<p>Yet, as the Economic Survey 2025-26 poignantly suggests, this victory has arrived with a high-interest price. Having finally closed the divide, we are now grappling with a “digital debt” – a profound toll on our collective mental and physical health. For those aged 15 to 24, life is no longer merely assisted by a screen; it is mediated by one. When a generation spends five to seven hours a day in the digital slipstream, “screen time” becomes a reductive euphemism for the fundamental alteration of the human spirit. With young Indians increasingly reporting depression and anxiety, we are witnessing a quiet crisis of the soul rapidly manifesting as a crisis of the body.</p>.<p>This biological erosion is where the debt begins to compound. Late-night scrolling is not a benign habit; it is a physiological disruption. The blue light emitted by our devices acts as a chemical “hijacker”, suppressing melatonin and tricking the brain into a state of perpetual noon.</p>.<p>This resulting “sleep debt” acts as a lead indicator for a host of metabolic and cardiovascular ailments, transforming a personal tech habit into a national economic vulnerability. If our future workforce is chronically underslept and mentally depleted by their mid-twenties, India’s “demographic dividend” – our greatest strategic asset – could transform into a demographic liability.</p>.Back to the old school.<p>While the digital economy fuels nearly 12% of our national income, the central question of our era remains: what is the net gain if those profits are swallowed by the rising costs of a healthcare system treating a burnt-out generation?</p>.<p>Recognising the weight of this liability, the State is finally shifting from passive advisory to systemic intervention. The staggering 32 lakh calls to the Tele-MANAS helpline and the increased budget for NIMHANS suggest that mental health is finally being treated as core infrastructure. From the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act to the proposed digital wellness curriculum, we are seeing the birth of a new digital hygiene that mirrors the physical education movements of the last century. However, even the most robust policy cannot solve a sensory crisis in isolation. We must look to international models that prioritise the tangible over the virtual.</p>.<p>South Korea’s Rescue Camps use manual crafts to recalibrate dopamine loops, while Scandinavia’s friluftsliv (open-air life) ensures the physical environment remains a child’s primary teacher. These nations recognise that the best way to fight a screen is to offer a world more captivating than a pixelated one.</p>.<p>We must also address the safety-by-design philosophy. Like the UK’s regulations against features like “infinite scroll”, India must demand that the architects of the digital world prioritise neurological health over engagement metrics.</p>.<p><strong>A cultural imperative</strong></p>.<p>Ultimately, we cannot simply tell our youth to log off into a vacuum. In the suffocating density of our urban centres, a smartphone is often the only window to a wider world where concrete replaces canopy and algorithm-driven scrolls offer the only accessible escape from the claustrophobia of stagnant, vertical living. To demand they put the phone down without offering parks, sports clubs, or art spaces is a hollow directive. The establishment of offline youth hubs is not just a policy recommendation; it is a cultural necessity – a way to build analogue sanctuaries for a generation that has forgotten how to be bored.</p>.<p>This shift is already taking shape at the grassroots. In rural pockets, digital-fast movements have enabled siren-cued smartphone bans between 7 pm and 9 pm to reclaim social capital. A similar resistance is brewing across the high-rise clusters of our cities.</p>.<p>Digital access is a right, but digital wellness is a necessity. The wires we laid to connect a billion people were only the first step; the next step is building the habits that keep those people healthy. As we pave the high-speed highways of our future, we must ensure we leave ourselves places to park, rest, and breathe. The real question isn’t whether the digital world is a useful escape – it’s whether we are building a physical world that we feel the need to escape from in the first place.</p>.<p>(The author is an independent writer)</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>