Smartphones to EVs is not a natural transition. Ask Apple

The world is staring at a climate catastrophe. This is visible from the unabated increase in the levels of greenhouse gas emissions this year. The emissions rose by 1.1 per cent in 2023 from 2022 to reach a new high of 37.4 billion tonnes. This increase happened despite the tremendous rise of renewable energy. When the global temperatures have already risen by 1.1°C from the pre-industrial levels, the window to limit the rise of global temperatures by 1.5°C by the turn of the century remains narrow.

Decarbonisation of transport, i.e. reducing emissions from transport, remains a potent tool for climate action as solutions like Electric Vehicles (EVs) have been tested and proven in real-world conditions. The transportation sector accounts for 14 per cent of global CO2 emissions, and is responsible for a majority of air pollution in our cities. The recent decision of Apple Inc. to shelve its plans to build a fully autonomous EV is a blow to climate action and the EV ecosystem. Why did it do so? What are the implications for India?

But first, why are many mobile manufacturing firms looking to diversify into EVs? We have had examples of Xiaomi, Foxconn, Samsung, Apple, etc. trying to build EVs. The biggest reason is technological synergy, besides other motives of revenue diversification, future growth etc. EVs are essentially sophisticated electronic devices, that rely heavily on different computing technologies for their smooth functioning.

EVs derive their energy from batteries thus resembling more with the smartphone than traditional internal combustible engine (ICE) vehicles. Firms such as Samsung have mastered the manufacturing and use of lithium-ion batteries, which are the most prominently used battery chemistry for EVs.