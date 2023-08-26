Smitten by veena and Vidwan

"How did you come?" I pointed to my scooter. The maestro sat on the pillion without a word and told me to go to Balepet. We stopped at Aruna Musicals, where Doreswami Iyengar asked the proprietor to show him all the instruments he had. Sitting on a mat on the floor of the shop, the Asthana Vidwan of the Mysore palace tested each of them carefully before choosing one. Hardly waiting to hear my words of gratitude, the music director then hurried back to his office.