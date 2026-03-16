Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Snakebite is not just a health issue. Karnataka shows why

Snakebite is not just a health issue. Karnataka shows why

Coexistence with snakes is often discussed as an ethical or ecological goal, but it is only possible when communities feel medically secure.
Shubhra Sotie
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:09 IST
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramasnakebite

Follow us on :

Follow Us