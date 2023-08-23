So far from Delhi

The Pillais were one of our closest friends in Shillong. A thoughtful, morally upright, and polite gentleman, Pillai-uncle never once spoke of his ordeal publicly. Despite the trauma he had undergone (or perhaps because of it), Pillai-uncle became very active in the human rights area later in his career. He was India’s first Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission and later the Vice-Chair of the UN Committee to End Racial Discrimination. Another quiet hero who never received the recognition he truly deserved.