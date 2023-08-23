So far from Delhi

Growing up in the North-east, I was often reminded of President Porfirio Diaz’s quote: “Poor Mexico, so far from God, so close to the United States.”
The North-East also, it seemed, was just too far from Delhi to ever receive proper attention.
The Prime Minister’s recent comments in the Parliament about the bombing of Aizawl, rekindled memories of a dark time. When I first heard of it, many years ago, I remember a sense of deep shame that
our fellow citizens were treated in this way.
At the same time, I am profoundly appalled that some others are now using that incident to attack the service personnel involved in a bid to score cheap political points.
Outside the North-east, sadly, there is a complete lack of awareness of the ground realities and the challenges faced by the citizens and government officials in that region. Many of those individuals are heroes in my opinion, bravely toiling far away from the spotlight while making great personal sacrifices. I am sharing here my memories of two of the countless many.
I first heard of Mizoram when my father used to mention ‘Mr Sewa’.
Lal Bahadur Sewa was an IPS officer of the 1958 batch and had been my father’s superior. The Cachar District of Assam borders Bangladesh, then East Pakistan and was a major hub for the operations conducted during the 1971 war. As a young Additional SP, my father worked closely with Sewa during that turbulent time.
To say that my father, who was otherwise cynical as only a policeman can be, considered Sewa to be a personal idol, would be an understatement. Sewa-saheb could do no wrong.
On of January 13, 1975, Sewa who was then a Deputy Inspector General in Mizoram, was assassinated at the Aizawl Police Headquarters along with the Inspector General of Police of Mizoram, G S Arya, and the Superintendent of Police, Panchapagesan.
My mother remembers father coming home, distraught, one winter evening in Shillong.
Imagine the uproar if this happened anywhere else in the country. Three senior officers shot dead inside their police headquarters.
While the government made efforts to remember their ultimate sacrifice; the Police Mess in Itanagar is named after Sewa (he is widely considered to be the founder of today’s Arunachal Pradesh Police), the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy instituted trophies in the name of Arya and Sewa and their names are often evoked on official occasions, I always felt that it was nowhere near enough.
Despite their sacrifice, I remember Mrs Sewa and her daughters being threatened by miscreants in Shillong during one of the many ethno-nationalistic conflicts that regularly plague the states of the North-east.
Not surprisingly, when divisions are allowed to flourish, even our heroes aren’t safe.
Another family friend with a Mizoram connection was R V Pillai, an IAS officer of the 1962 batch. Pillai was the SDO for Lumling in 1966 when the Mizo National Front declared independence from India and attacked government installations during what they called ‘Operation Jericho’.
They overran the Assam Rifles garrison in Lumling and took Pillai hostage. He was taken into the deep jungles of East Pakistan and treated abhorrently. Initial reports suggested that he had been killed. Pillai, however survived and finally managed to escape from captivity. His physical state was so fragile that the Army unit that found him refused to believe that this thin, weak man, with deep wounds and dressed in rags was an IAS officer.
After recovering, Pillai, very bravely I thought, reported back for duty.
The Pillais were one of our closest friends in Shillong. A thoughtful, morally upright, and polite gentleman, Pillai-uncle never once spoke of his ordeal publicly. Despite the trauma he had undergone (or perhaps because of it), Pillai-uncle became very active in the human rights area later in his career. He was India’s first Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission and later the Vice-Chair of the UN Committee to End Racial Discrimination. Another quiet hero who never received the recognition he truly deserved.
When asked what ails the seven sister states, I am often reminded of an anecdote.
A journalist from Delhi wanted to investigate an incident in the North-east. His editors were reluctant since there were other stories deserving attention and those didn’t require the expense of a long journey. The journalist didn’t give up and kept pestering until they relented after many weeks.
Upon arriving, he asked a local Army commander when things would be better in the North-east. The fauji’s simple response: “When it doesn’t take a journalist from a mainland newspaper three weeks to get here.”