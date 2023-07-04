Social media influencers are pixie dust in advertising

Speed, spread, and substance have all undergone radical transformations in recent elections. I was taken aback when one of the agencies I’m associated with, decided to rely solely on ‘micro influencers’ to communicate for the set of seats, we’d been given charge of, during a recent state election. Surprisingly, all these influencers we picked were new to the political scene, young, and had limited influence outside their respective assembly constituencies. However, to our amazement, they were magic. As an experienced campaign supervisor, having overseen stealth campaigns and advertising expenditures, this uncharted territory was both thrilling and challenging.

A brave new world has emerged, one that disregards old patterns, partnerships, and even people. Unfortunately, this world hasn’t fully permeated government communications. The group of government-advertising specialist agencies and the teams responsible for purchasing decisions within the government have remained comfortably outdated. From ministers to bureaucrats, creative heads to agency owners, this cosy alliance has chosen to resist change despite the rapid evolution of media over the past decade. Rarely were sensible metrics used to measure their impact, which focused more on pleasing the client than bringing about behaviour change.

Given this, the current uproar in certain media circles regarding the Rajasthan government’s decision to employ a group of influencers for their advertising campaign comes as no surprise. Despite the small amounts (at least in advertising terms), given the enormous ecosystem of influencers already in play, this new initiative by the Rajasthan government is bound to be not just a talking point, but potentially immensely influential. The rules themselves seem to be rather straightforward, and if indeed it generates a spate of creative advertising videos or tweets or memes and other forms of communications, it could become an example for other state governments to emulate, quickly.

Traditional media buying has always relied on other kinds of numbers. Yet, alongside this faith in mathematics, there was another pillar of confidence to cling to — a belief that successful brand marketing necessitates recognisable names and icons. Typically, this involved selecting individuals with a long and highly visible track record of capturing attention. Bollywood stars, cricketers, and famous public figures were the usual mascots for government campaigns. That’s been damaged, and that explains the disquiet.

Also Read | Income Tax Department: The new 'follower' of social media influencers

This multicoloured, giant wrecking-ball of influencer-led messaging, could soon be shattering established government advertising patterns across India. This disruption is not limited to politics; it extends to consumer marketing as well. Influencer marketing has gained immense traction, especially among younger generations. Gen Z, for example, has redefined media consumption trends, with social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube becoming their primary sources of information and entertainment.

Brands across the globe have recognised the power of influencers in reaching and engaging with Gen Z audiences. Take the example of Glossier, a beauty brand that successfully leveraged influencers to build a massive following, and drive sales. By collaborating with micro-influencers who shared their target audience’s values and interests, Glossier was able to create an authentic and relatable brand image that resonated with Gen Z consumers. These influencers showcased Glossier’s products in their everyday routines, fostering a sense of trust and credibility among their followers. While this may not be the pattern that is used in political advertising, the lessons have been learnt.

The rise of influencers in consumer marketing has given birth to new-age jargon such as ‘nano influencers’, referring to individuals with a smaller but highly engaged following, and ‘engagement rate’, a metric that measures the level of interaction between influencers and their audience. While brands are now focusing on building long-term relationships with influencers and treating them as brand ambassadors, this may not be a brilliant strategy as far as politics is concerned, even in traditionally conservative Rajasthan.

Also Read | Sebi finalising draft discussion paper over guidelines for 'finfluencers'

I can see that influencers who will last for just a season are more valuable because they don’t come back asking for more. The next time around, they will quietly have been replaced. Either approach allows for consistent brand messaging, and enables influencers, within the lifetime of one campaign to authentically integrate ‘product’ into their ‘content’. Ouch, I’m not quite certain that politicians would either like to see themselves portrayed as ‘product’ or even to see their advertising being treated as ‘content’.

In the realm of politics, governments may have been late waking up to the potential of influencer marketing, but elections have a way of focusing the mind and allowing for a lot more flexibility. The Rajasthan government’s decision to employ influencers at the forefront of their advertising campaign demonstrates a recognition of the shifting media landscape and the need to reach young voters where they are most active. By collaborating with influencers who have a genuine connection with their target audience, governments can create impactful campaigns that hopefully resonate and drive engagement, leading subtly towards the ballot box, even before heated campaigns begin.

As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, influencers are reshaping the way brands, and now governments, connect with their audiences. The power of social media and the influence of Gen Z in this process cannot be ignored. To effectively navigate this new terrain, it is crucial for marketers and smart policymakers to harness the trends that work and replace those that have just been hanging around refusing to change.

While no one has bothered to dust off that outdated methodology, there is a new pixie dust that is magic in the hands of those who know how to wield it. This is what’s potentially the winner ingredient for those who are happy to embrace the change.

(Dilip Cherian, founding partner of Perfect Relations, is a public affairs consultant and strategic elections adviser. Twitter: @DILIPtheCHERIAN )

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.