Social media is just one online habit hurting teens

But so, perhaps, do our well-meaning attempts to cocoon kids from harm. “When we say we’re keeping an eye on our kids because they ‘make bad choices,’ we are robbing them of opportunities to develop good judgment and boundaries — and to think for themselves,” Heitner writes.

As kids first dabble in social media, it makes sense to provide structure, rules and some oversight, and Heitner and others certainly have advice on how to do that. But ideally, they earn independence over time through mutual trust.

In the process, they will undoubtedly experience uncomfortable social situations and even make mistakes. But that, too, is part of growing up. As clinical psychologist Lisa Damour drives home in her recent book, The Emotional Lives of Teenagers: Raising Connected, Capable, and Compassionate Adolescents, some struggle is normal, and learning to cope with adversity is critical to kids’ success later in life.

As Damour writes, “Mental health is not about feeling good. Distress comes with being human, and it certainly comes with a teenager dealing with the challenges and disappointments that are part of growing up.” Parents, with good intent, too often succumb to the urge to prevent or fix a problem rather than help kids learn how to manage their own emotions in a healthy way.

Giving kids space often defies our parental instincts — particularly our sense that more information about our kids’ inner lives is always better. But as they grow up, constantly supervising them isn’t a solution, either.

My kid has now walked home from school dozens of times. This fall, she asked to roam even further … and got her first Apple Watch, so she can text us if she needs to. Even though I trust her, the urge to constantly check in is strong. But so is my hope that it will fade.