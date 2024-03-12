Solar success is a curse for China’s manufacturers

On the face of it, this sounds like a great problem to have. From the perspective of manufacturing, the solar bit of the path to net zero is already pretty much solved. The world will need to be installing about 650 gigawatts of solar a year in 2030 to avoid catastrophic climate change, according to the International Energy Agency. But major manufacturers have already built about 783GW of annual production capacity and we might hit the IEA’s 2030 installation target this year, according to BloombergNEF.

The hitch in all this is that it’s a lot harder to connect a solar panel than it is to make one. Utilities and even households face regulatory, political and logistical roadblocks joining the grid. As a result, BloombergNEF expects more than half of manufacturing capacity to go unused this year and next. Module costs have already fallen by more than half over the past two years. The current excess suggests further price declines are to come, which is great news for consumers, but terrible for manufacturers.

You might think that’s a sign that the entire industry is headed for a crash, but previous high-tech revolutions offer reasons for optimism. Solar panels are ultimately semiconductors, and they share a lot of similarities with the mainstream chip industry. Capital spending is colossal, and rapidly becomes obsolete as the state of the art moves on. The product is highly commoditized, leaving few opportunities for differentiation. Demand growth is exponential, tempting manufacturers to stake out territory with little regard for profit. Without action, competition becomes so fierce that value ends up getting destroyed.