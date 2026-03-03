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Sole mates on swapped feet

Sole mates on swapped feet

The passenger in front must have done similarly, and, still drowsy at the end of the journey, both seem to have worn the other’s shoe while alighting. Phew! Mystery solved!
Mallika Krishnaswami
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:07 IST
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 19:07 IST
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OpinionKIARight in the middle

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