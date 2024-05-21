Solving man-wild conflict

Karnataka has recorded 618 deaths due to human-wildlife (HW) conflict between 2010–2011 and 2023–2024. According to the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD), one person is killed in Karnataka per week.

Reports suggest that most of these conflicts occur in Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru, districts that were once forested areas but are now dominated by coffee and tea plantations.

Human interference has disrupted animal habitats, impacting their ecological and behavioural patterns. This conflict is not between animals and human beings but arises from a struggle for space among the living.