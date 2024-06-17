Some caution amid optimism

Hearing another petition, the apex court instructed the government not to use threat and coercion during search-and-seizure operations against traders for the recovery of GST and said they should be persuaded to clear the dues voluntarily. Examining various sections of the GST Act, the bench said there is no provision under the law that empowers authorities to exert force for the payment of outstanding dues. Last month, the top court had asked the Centre to furnish details about the issuance of notices and arrests effected under the provisions of the GST Act, saying it may interpret the law and lay down appropriate guidelines to avoid harassment of citizens by depriving them of their liberty. It voiced concern over the ambiguity in Section 69 of the GST Act that deals with the powers of arrest. The top court had said it would interpret the law to strengthen the concept of liberty, if need be, but not allow citizens to be harassed.