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Sons of Draupadi, faith and war

In the centuries before Christ, the epic Mahabharata was essentially the story of a great war.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 20:55 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 20:55 IST
OpinionOasisWest Asiadraupadi

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