Sony’s spurned target shows the pitfalls of tempting Indian M&A

Sixteen years later, governance at many Indian family-controlled firms isn’t any better. The market watchdog, which is investigating Zee’s founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka, the chief executive officer, for siphoning funds from the publicly traded firm, has found a Rs 20 billion ($241 million) diversion, roughly 10 times bigger than what was revealed to a preliminary probe.

The near-15 per cent slump in shares that followed the Bloomberg News report — denied by the company as “incorrect, baseless and false” — puts the onus on the father-son duo. They have an opportunity to tell their side of the story to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) before it finalizes its report on alleged governance lapses by April. Yet, what Zee actually did was to blame the “negative public opinion” on misinformation. On Friday, the board set up an advisory panel to curb “erosion of investor wealth.”