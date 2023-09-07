Sorry Swapandeep…

It is reported that Swapandeep was made to run naked in the corridors of the hostel, and homosexual slurs were hurled at him. It is yet to be determined whether his death was an accident or whether he was left with no other option but to jump from the second-floor balcony of the hostel. The question is why schooling and university education could not make students (seniors) believe that violence and ragging have no place in the institution, which promotes the conflict of ideas rather than abuse on the basis of one’s language, class, religion, gender, and sexual orientation. Why do students prefer to believe ‘otherwise’ that uniformity of the above should prevail rather than diversity? Why do students fail to acknowledge that stripping someone or hurling slurs at someone is not only psychological but physical violence too, and this is tantamount to a crime? Why do senior students believe that it is ragging that churns out men from boys? This socio-psychological belief amongst students that masochism is the only way to become valiant comes from a larger society. Rabid nationalism, cow vigilantism, minority bashing, and slut shaming have become the new normal. Even the movies and various web series normalise violence as a trait of being a man, or, in colloquial language, a ‘mard’.