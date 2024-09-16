South Asia's refugee crisis

Except for Afghanistan in 2005, none of the South Asian countries are signatory to either the 1951 Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol. There is no national policy on refugees in South Asian countries, which makes them vulnerable at all times. A refugee’s right to protection from forced return, or ‘refoulement,’ is a cornerstone of international refugee protection. This right is enshrined in Article 33(1) of the 1951 Convention, which states: “No Contracting State shall expel or return (refouler) a refugee in any manner whatsoever to the frontiers of territories where his life or freedom would be threatened on account of his race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group, or political opinion.”