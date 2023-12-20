South Asia's food crisis is alarming

Bangladesh raised fuel prices by more than 50 per cent, which triggered protests over the rising cost of living. Here, food inflation increased and soared to 12.54 percent in August, which is a 12-year-high according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. According to a research report, high inflation and rising food prices have led to a reduction in the consumption of meat and fish by 96 per cent and 89 per cent respectively in the last six months.

Nepal's 29 million people are facing a surge in food and energy prices, raising the risk of social unrest. Data released by the Nepal Rastra Bank shows that annual retail inflation accelerated to a six-year high of 7.52 per cent in mid-August. The year-on-year price index of the spices sub-category increased by 45.56 per cent, cereal grains and their products by 13.2 per cent, milk products and eggs by 12.19 per cent, vegetables by 10.8 per cent, ghee and oil by 15.13 per cent — thus, making life for most Nepalis extremely difficult.

In India, food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was 8.7 per cent in November. The prices of cereals in India rose by 10.27 per cent and vegetables by 17.7 per cent in November on a year-on-year basis, pulses were up by 20.23 per cent, spices by 21.55 per cent, and fruit prices were up 10.95 per cent as per the November data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Food prices in Pakistan increased 27.95 per cent in November 2023 over the same month in 2022. Food Inflation in Pakistan averaged 10.84 per cent from 2011 until 2023, reaching an all-time high of 48.65 per cent in May 2023.

The above data points to the fact that about 1.5 billion people are in the midst of a crisis struggling to access food with no clear end in sight. Unchecked high food prices are only making the situation worse.

As of today, there is neither a country-level concrete strategy or action plan, nor a joint regional level co-operation mechanism to check food prices. The food security situation will not improve unless governments take a hard position to regulate soaring essential food items. Additionally, the strong US Dollar has further put pressure on the State exchequer in these countries.

Rising food prices continue to squeeze living standards of millions—and taming it should be the priority for national governments in the region.

(Sachi Satapathy is Director, AF Development Care (AFDC).)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.