Speak fatter!

In all these exchanges, something good has been done, warmth has been expressed, or an unfortunate happening has been shared. There is probably an expectation that the mood will be echoed. Instead, the replies are short to the point of discourteousness. A single ‘Thanks’ conveys casualness, not valuing someone’s good wishes enough, and in the second exchange, the person’s concern—just a ‘Yes’. In the third reply, the ‘Okay’ is probably meant to express a good willingness. What we hear instead is a don’t-care-either-way. We don’t know if the person is happy to go. In the fourth reply, ‘Never’ is probably true but sounds like a rebuff. And just saying ‘Oh’ to a friend who is miserable about missing an important exam does nothing to make her feel better!