Homeopinionspeak out

DH Speak Out | November 24, 2023

Last Updated 24 November 2023, 02:50 IST

A full six months after the Karnataka assembly election results were announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally appointed a new state unit president and a leader of the opposition (LoP).

While both appointments have led to discord in the party, the stamp of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who the high command had sought to sideline not long ago, is writ large. While state president B Y Vijayendra is Yediyurappa’s son, the newly anointed LoP R Ashoka, a Vokkaliga, is a loyalist of the former chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 November 2023, 02:50 IST)
KarnatakaB S YediyurappaDH Speak Out

