Speak Out: August 11, 2023

The no-trust motion against the Union Government was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Manipur that peace would soon return to the strife-torn state and Centre and state governments would do everything to hold accountable those responsible for the Manipur violence.
“I want to remind them of two instances – On March 5, 1966, the Indian government under Indira Gandhi used the Air Force to bomb its own people in Mizoram, the state hasn’t forgotten that … And then, in 1962, when the Chinese army attacked us, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru sent out a radio transmission saying, ‘My heart goes out to the people of Assam’. These instances are not forgotten,” Modi said.
Read more