Speak Out: August 12, 2023

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that words 'Bharat Mata' in his speech were expunged from Lok Sabha proceedings, claiming he lacks understanding and seems to have 'lost his mental balance'.
Speaking to reporters, the minister took a swipe at the Congress saying it is a good sign that the opposition party has started talking of 'Bharat Mata' and raising the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP dispensation.
Read more