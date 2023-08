Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday skipped the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in New Delhi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour and addressed the nation.

Kharge said he had some "eye-related" problems as well as protocol and security-related issues following which he decided to skip the function. A chair reserved for Kharge was seen empty at the VVIP enclosure in the Red Fort.